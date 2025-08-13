Sheeba Chaddha on her character Dharavi in Bindiya Ke Bahubali: 'She’s the one keeping a clear head'

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Versatile actress Sheeba Chaddha is seen as Dharavi in Amazon MX Player’s comedy drama "Bindiya Ke Bahubali."

Sheeba aka Dharavi holds a unique place in this family drama as she is the only one keeping a clear head. Talking about her role, she said that her character is all about balancing power and mystery.

"She’s part of the family’s top circle but has to keep her cards close. While everyone else wears their emotions on their sleeves, she’s the one keeping a clear head. She weighs every side, keeps her counsel, and steers the family toward decisions that protect both their power and their survival,” Sheeba added.

"Bindiya Ke Bahubali" revolves around the arrest of a mafia don during his political campaign, which sparks a massive power struggle between his son, uncle, and rival gangs, with a determined police officer watching their every move.

Set in the fictional heartland town of Bindya, the show offers a perfect blend of ambition, betrayal, and black humour.

The core cast of the drama includes Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, Aakash Dahiya, and Tanishtha Chatterjee, along with others.

"Bindiya Ke Bahubali" is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Up next, Sheeba has been roped in to play the infamous historical character of Manthara in Nitesh Tiwari’s "Ramayana".

She is keen to delve deep into the various emotional layers of the character, aiming to portray the vivid shades of Manthara on screen.

Speaking about the role, she shared: "Manthara has always been seen as a catalyst for conflict, but I believe there's a human story behind every action. I'm excited to explore her emotional landscape and bring out shades that haven't been seen before."

Sheeba has joined a stellar cast of Nitesh's ambitious project, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Lankesh Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lord Laxman.

--IANS

pm/