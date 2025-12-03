Shatrughan Sinha remembers 'stylish & evergreen' Dev Anand on his 14th death anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered legend Dev Anand on his 14th death anniversary.

Shatrughan took to his official X handle (Earlier known as Twitter) and posted two throwback stills of the scenes from movies they did together - "Prem Pujari" and "Gambler".

He claimed that Dev Anand was one of the most stylish heroes the industry has seen to date.

"Remembering Dev Saheb with love, fondness & an attitude of gratitude. #DevAnand is one of the most stylish & evergreen heroes till date. (sic)", the post read.

Shatrughan also stated that he still holds close to his heart the pearls of wisdom shared by Dev Anand.

"Your motivation & advice is very close to my heart even today. Long Live Dev Saheb! #DeathAnniversary," he added.

Helmed by Dev Anand, "Prem Pujari" further stars Waheeda Rehman, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, and Amrish Puri in key roles.

The drama talks about Ramdev Bakshi, a peace-loving army officer who defies orders and ends up getting court-martialed, leading to his disappearance.

Talking about their second collaboration, "Gambler", the Amarjeet directorial features Dev Anand, Zaheeda, and Shatrughan Sinha as the core cast.

Dev Anand passed away in London at the age of 88 on 3 December 2011 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor, Jackie Shroff also dropped a few scenes from the 1982 drama “Swami Dada”, which was directed by Dev Anand.

Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Christine O'Neil, Padmini Kohlapure, and Dev Anand, the project marked the debut film of Jackie Shroff.

"#DevAnand #43yearsofswamidada (sic),” Jackie captioned the post.

In addition to this, Jackie posted a string of photographs of Dev Anand and included the track “Hai Apna Dil To Aawara” from the 1958 film "Solva Saal".

For the caption, Jackie penned, “Always in our hearts! #Dev Anand.”

