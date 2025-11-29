Shatrughan Sinha meets Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol, offers heartfelt condolences on Dharmendra's demise

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) The news of superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 shocked the entire nation, especially the Bollywood fraternity. Many prominent figures from the Bollywood industry were seen visiting the Deol house post the news of the superstar's demise.

Bollywood veteran star Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to offer condolences and also mentioned that he met with Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and family recently.

He wrote, "On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's @aapkadharam home."

He added, "It was heart-touching meeting his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, and their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman."

He further wrote, "It was great meeting them all & remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times. Om Shanti."

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, on November 27, had organised a prayer meet for the late superstar that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Singer Sonu Nigam sang songs of the late superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate Dharmendra and his legacy.

Another prayer meet was organised on the same day by Dharmendra's second wife and superstar Hema Malini and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at their residence in Mumbai.

On November 25, Bollywood superstar Jeetendra was seen visiting the grieving family at their residence in Mumbai.

The actor, in his mid-80s, was seen walking slowly to the Deol residence to meet his best friend’s family, who seemed to be in distress.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24.

He had been put on a ventilator in mid-November, after he faced breathing difficulties.

He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments continued.

--IANS

rd/khz