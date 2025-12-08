Shashi Ranjan expresses disagreement with Jaya Bachchan’s latest controversial remarks on paparazzi

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) ITA founder and actor Shashi Ranjan has expressed his disagreement with Jaya Bachchan’s latest remarks on paparazzi culture, which recently sparked widespread debate.

Reacting to the controversy, Ranjan told IANS that he disagrees with what Jaya said about the paparazzi. Speaking at an event celebrating the ITA Awards completing 25 years in the industry, the producer stated, “It was Jaya Bachchan’s opinion and I strongly disagree with her opinion.”

Recently, Ameesha Patel came out in support of the paparazzi, praising their constant hard work and commitment. In an exclusive interaction with IANS, she shared that she has immense affection for the paps and media professionals, calling them incredibly dedicated. The ‘Gadar 2’ actress highlighted that regardless of the weather or circumstances, the paparazzi consistently show up and do their job with sincerity.

When asked to comment on Jaya Bachchan’s recent remarks on the paparazzi, Ameesha expressed, “Well, everyone's entitled to their opinion. But I love the paps. I love you, media people. I love you all. You all work very hard. Whether it's sunny, rainy, cold, or hot, you all are always doing a good job.”

For the unversed, at a recent event, Jaya Bachchan stated that she shares no relationship with the paparazzi and went on to question their qualifications and professionalism. She also criticised what she described as their increasingly intrusive behaviour.

Criticizing their behaviour, the veteran actress said: “Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke… they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass - what kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai?”

Her remarks quickly sparked backlash from media professionals, social media users, and even several members of the film industry.

