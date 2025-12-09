Sharwanand-starrer 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' to hit screens at 5.49 PM on January 14, say makers!

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) In what is being seen as a first-of-its-kind announcement, the makers of director Ram Abbaraju's upcoming feel-good family entertainer 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Tuesday announced that their film would release at 5.49 PM on January 14 next year.

AK Entertainments, the production house producing this film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "This Sankranthi is set to deliver a HATTRICK BLOCKBUSTER for our Charming Star @ImSharwanand! The celebration begins with #NariNariNadumaMurari, hitting theatres January 14th, 2026 from 5:49 PM onwards!"

While production houses are generally known to announce the date of a film's release, the makers of 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' choosing to announce the exact time of the film's release has come as a surprise for both fans and filmbuffs.

That apart, the fact that the makers have chosen to have the premiere show at 5:49 PM has again raised eyebrows. Typically, films open with morning or early-morning shows, but for the first time, this movie is opting for an evening release.

However, sources close to the unit of the film point out that the "muhurtham" (auspicious time) being finalized so early is an indication of the unit's meticulous planning.

For the unaware, 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' will be a vibrant mix of humor, heartfelt emotions, and engaging family drama, making it an ideal festive watch.

The film has been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in association with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd.

Along with Sharwanand, the movie will feature actresses Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead.

Interestingly, Sharwanand’s previous Sankranthi blockbusters, 'Shatamanam Bhavati' and 'Express Raja' were also released on January 14. This slightly late festival release is expected to benefit the film, especially given the intense competition during the holiday season.

The announcement poster showcases Sharwa in a stylish look, wearing a confused expression and sporting a flower garland. Samyuktha appears with a look of anguish, while Sakshi Vaidya is seen with a cheerful expression. The backdrop features a traditional setup with floral decorations and lush greenery, giving the poster a festive feel with a humorous undertone.

The film brings together an impressive group of technicians. Music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekar, while its visuals have been crafted by cinematographers Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj. Bhanu Bogavarapu has provided the story, with Nandu Savirigana contributing dialogues. Art direction has been managed by Brahma Kadali. Ajay Sunkara has taken on the role of a co-producer, and Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

--IANS

mkr/