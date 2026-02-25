Sharwanand-starrer 'Bhogi' to hit screens on August 28 this year

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Wednesday released the first look poster of actor Sharwanand in the film and announced that the gripping action entertainer would hit screens worldwide on August 28 this year.

Actor Sharwanand took to his social media timelines to share his first look poster and wrote, "#Bhogi (with a heart and fire symbol). See you all in Cinemas August 28, 2026."

The team has already completed a schedule in which some talkie part were canned, involving Sharwanand and others. Sources say they have now started a new schedule in Hyderabad, where a massive specially erected set has been constructed for this crucial leg of the shoot.

This schedule is to be packed with two large-scale action episodes, choreographed by renowned stunt master Dilip Subbarayan. Sharwanand is set to shoot continuously without breaks until this extensive schedule wraps up.

Set against the turbulent socio-cultural backdrop of the 1960s, 'Bhogi' plunges into a world loaded with raw intensity, emotional depth, and high-voltage drama.

Sources say director Sampath Nandi has penned a powerful story rooted in rustic authenticity, layered conflicts, and larger-than-life moments.

The sources add that the story is set against the rugged backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s. The film, they add, will plunge viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. The story unfolds in a rural setting recreated with painstaking detail to reflect the texture and tone of that era — bringing to life a brutal time rarely depicted on Indian screens.

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since the makers first announced the project.

The first spark video clip released by the makers gave one the impression that the film would be high on violence and action. In the video, there was a clip in which a hand was shown writing the phrase, 'A blood fest'. There were also visuals of a machete being made.

The film features two heroines -- Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi. Sources in the know have said that while Anupama will play the film's leading lady, Dimple Hayathi will have a pivotal role to play in the film.

Sharwanand is stepping into uncharted territory with this film as it happens to be his first-ever pan-India film. He is teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, known for having delivered blockbusters before.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. The film, which is being made on a lavish scale, boasts of a top-notch technical team.

From top-tier production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, to powerful visuals by ace cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and a riveting score by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film looks to hit the bull's eye on every technical front.

The makers have plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

