Sharwanand plays 'Ganga' in pan Indian film 'Bhogi'

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', on Friday wished the film's hero, Sharwanand, a very happy birthday by releasing a special poster of the actor from the film and by disclosing that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the special poster. It wrote, "Meet Ganga - a storm born in silence, a rage waiting to erupt. The world will soon witness his fury in #Bhogi. Team #Bhogi wishes Charming Star @ImSharwanand a very Happy Birthday. A #SharwaSampathBloodFest. In Cinemas from August 28, 2026."

Extending birthday wishes to Sharwa, the makers unveiled a special poster of the actor. With thick, messy hair and a dense beard, Sharwanand is seen sporting a raw and rebellious look in this poster new. The actor is seen smoking a beedi, adding to his attitude. His face appears slightly sweaty and textured, enhancing the gritty realism of the character. With a stern expression and a sharp gaze, he hints at a fierce and uncompromising personality.

Sources close to the unit say that the shooting of the film, which has the tagline “A Blood Fest”, is progressing at a brisk pace.

Director Sampath Nandi is shaping the film against a rugged period setting, unfolding along the North Telangana–Maharashtra border during the late 1960s. The story is rooted in that era, promising a raw and intense backdrop that adds depth to the narrative.

The film’s shoot is presently happening in a massive set in Hyderabad, where the team is canning a high-octane action sequence.

Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play the female leads, while several noted actors appear in important supporting roles.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

