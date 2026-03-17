Sharvari says Imtiaz Ali's women in cinema are the story

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, has lauded Imtiaz Ali’s voice as a filmmaker, and the way he portrays his women on screen.

Read More

The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, whose work has often been defined by the depth and individuality of his women. With the film, Sharvari steps into that space with a performance that has already piqued interest.

Sharvari said, “I think being an Imtiaz Ali heroine means stepping into a space where the lines between the character and your own heart begin to blur in the most beautiful way. Imtiaz sir has given us such incredible heroines that we have all loved for so many years. To be his choice as the leading lady in Main Vaapas Aaunga is truly a dream come true moment for me. That he sees me as a leading lady in his vision when actors like Alia, Deepika, Kareena, Anushka, and others have worked with him, is such a big validation of my work and my passion towards my craft and cinema”.

She further mentioned, “His women have never been just parts of a story, they are the story. When I think of Geet Dhillon from Jab We Met, there’s this uninhibited joy and fearlessness, but also a quiet resilience when life doesn’t go as planned. Tara Maheshwari in Tamasha - she carries so much depth, love, and emotional courage, holding space for someone else’s brokenness while navigating her own truth. In Highway, Alia Bhatt as Veera is so raw, unfiltered, and achingly real. Her transformation from a sheltered young woman to someone who confronts her deepest traumas is portrayed with remarkable honesty. I have been inspired by all of them and it’s incredible to be shaped and mentored by Imtiaz Ali because I think I have become a better actor and a human”.

“To be part of his legacy is both humbling and deeply personal. It’s not about fitting into a mold but about letting go of one. It asks you to be vulnerable in a way that’s sometimes uncomfortable, to sit with silences, contradictions, longing - all the things we’re often taught to hide and in doing that, you don’t just grow as an actor, you grow as a person. For me, it feels like being trusted with something very intimate - like being allowed into a world where emotions aren’t simplified or beautified but truly felt. It changes how you approach your craft because suddenly it’s not about performing perfectly, it’s about being truthfully present. I think that kind of storytelling stays with you, it shapes your choices, your voice and the kind of stories you want to tell going forward”, she added.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

aa/