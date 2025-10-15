Sharad Kelkar-starrer ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ clocks 100 episodes, celebrations light up sets

Mumbai: It was a moment of celebration on the sets of the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ as it completed 100 episodes.

To mark the occasion, the entire cast and crew shared joyous cake-cutting and heartfelt moments on the sets.

The show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences.

Talking about the milestone, actor Sharad Kelkar said in a statement, “It has been an amazing journey till date, and the love and support from our viewers have made it truly memorable. On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our audience for connecting with our characters and sharing in their stories. Here’s to many more episodes brimming with emotion, laughter, and inspiration”.

Sharad’s intense portrayal of Aryavardhan and Niharika Chouksey’s performance as Anu bring these relatable stories to life in the show, helping viewers see themselves in their journeys. This connection, grounded in real emotions and challenges, has made the show more than just a drama, it’s a mirror reflecting the lives and aspirations of millions.

Niharika Chouksey said, “Reaching 100 episodes of ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ feels like a dream come true. This journey has been about embracing Anu's spirit, her simplicity, her dreams, and her unwavering belief in love. A special thank you to Sharad Sir, whose guidance and humility have been invaluable. To our viewers, your love and support have been our strength. Here's to many more stories, emotions, and moments together".

The milestone is a testament to its heartfelt storytelling, which has struck a chord with viewers by portraying the true spirit of the great Indian middle class.

As the celebrations continue, the drama on screen is only getting more gripping. In the current track, Anu finds herself being followed by a mysterious man. Meanwhile, Jalandhar’s revenge plot deepens as he manipulates Neel into his plan, setting the stage for an emotional storm ahead.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS