Sharad Kelkar reacts to being called the ‘TRP King’, building a legacy of 20 years

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is known for his work in films like ‘Bhoomi’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, has spoken up on his legacy of 20 years and being called the “TRP King” in the television industry.

The actor recently attended the Zee Kutumb Nomination Party when host Jay Soni invited him on stage and hailed him as the “TRP King,” acknowledging his incredible journey and consistent success over the years.

Reflecting on Sharad’s remarkable journey, host Jay Soni said, “There are very few artists who rule the TRP charts. You were a TRP king 20 years back, and you are still ruling the TRP chart today. In every sense, you are a TRP king”.

Sharad said, “It’s all because of Zee TV. Twenty years back, they gave me a chance to be a part of their show ‘Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’, and today they have once again trusted me with a beautiful show like ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. Talking about being referred to as a TRP King, all I want to say is that as an artist, I just work hard, stay true to my art, and remain dedicated. The rest is destiny’s call”.

Sharad was a part of the iconic show ‘Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’, which went on to become one of the top-rated shows in terms of TRP at the time. Two decades later, history has repeated itself as Sharad currently headlines Zee TV’s ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, which is once again ruling the charts and stands as one of the leading shows.

Zee Kutumb will come together for an evening filled with fun activities, exciting games, and vibrant dance performances featuring the actors of ‘Vasudha’, ‘Saru’, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, ‘Jagadhatri’, ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’, ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, and ‘Jagriti’.

Zee Kutumb Nomination Party is set to air on March 8, on Zee TV.

