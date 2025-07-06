Sharad Kelkar on being the highest paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak: ' I’ve earned my place'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has finally addressed the rumors of being one of the highest-paid actors on his latest show "Tum Se Tum Tak".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kelkar said that he has been a part of the industry for more than two decades, and has earned his place.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Yes, I charge for it. What’s wrong with that? If someone is earning well, people should be happy—not jealous. It’s a sign of achievement. If an actor returns to television, it’s because they have value. No one’s calling you back just for nostalgia—you have to bring something to the table."

When asked about what motivated him to be a part of "Tum Se Tum Tak", Kelkar revealed that he found the story of the show to be extremely compelling.

The 'Laxmii' actor said, "It came to me in January. Initially, they wanted to shoot around February, but I was already shooting another series at the time, so I had to decline. Then in March, they approached me again. I asked them to share the story. What intrigued me was the format—like the promo says, two different worlds collide. One is wealthy, the other is from a humble background. And there’s a love story at its heart."

"From the episodes I’ve read, both worlds are represented equally. The workload was more balanced, and unlike typical daily soaps, it didn’t require an overwhelming number of shoot days. The story was great, the schedule manageable, and it’s airing on Zee—which is where I started. So, in a way, it’s a homecoming. It just all came together," he added.

"Tum Se Tum Tak" shares an unconventional love story between a 19-year-old girl Anu, and a 46-year-old business tycoon Aryavardhan.

The leading lady of the drama, Niharika Chouksey called his "Tum Se Tum Tak" co-star a very good human being.

Revealing that Kelkar makes one feel extremely comfortable, she stated, "First of all, he is a very good human being. He does not carry his stardom, so he already makes you feel extremely comfortable. You can learn from him how even after reaching the height of success one can stay neutral and grounded."

--IANS

pm/