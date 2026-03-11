Sharad Kelkar: Indians are driven by extraordinary resilience

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar opened the grand stage of the Zee Kutumb Awards, bringing focus to the spirit of unity and strength that defines Indian families.

Through the recently conducted Zee Kutumb awards, ZEE TV has celebrated the spirit of aspirational India. An India that believes in the power of dreams and has the gumption to make them come true.

The actor, who essays the role of Arya in the show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, spoke about the deep-rooted resilience that shapes the mindset of people across the country.

Sharad said: “Indians are driven by extraordinary resilience. Across the country, there is a deep-rooted belief in growth, possibility, and the power of dreams. Despite all the challenges we face, the spirit within us never dies.”

He added: “Our family values, the bonds we cherish, and the friends we make along the way become our reason for existence without us even realising it. This ‘Kutumb’ is trying to embrace everything that makes us human and unites all of us in one way or another, and I think that is a beautiful thing.”

Zee Kutumb Awards 2026 is a celebration of progress and the togetherness of our communities. It is a living, breathing celebration of community living, our families, and the bonds that define us.

The red carpet welcomed the beloved stars of shows, including Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Saru, Vasudha, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, Jagadhatri, Lakshmi Niwas, and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, as they arrived not just as stars, but as members of one large Kutumb.

Other celebrities seen at the event included Niharika Chouksey, Priya Thakur, Abhishek Sharma, Sheezan Khan, Amandeep Sidhu, Jayati Bhatia, Mohak Matkar, Shagun Pandey, Rajendra Chawla, Bharat Ahlawat, Ayushi Khurana, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza.

Talking about Tumm Se Tumm Tak, it is the remake of Zee Marathi's TV series Tula Pahate Re.

