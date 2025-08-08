Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur starrer 'Love in Vietnam' set to release on September 12

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The makers of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur’s forthcoming romantic entertainer "Love in Vietnam" have locked in on a release date.

The first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema will be reaching the cinema halls on September 12.

Touted to be a heart-wrenching love story, the project is inspired by the best-selling novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat".

The movie that has been extensively shot in Vietnam marks the Bollywood debut of the beautiful Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.

"Love in Vietnam" chronicles the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life & friendship.

The core cast of the drama enjoys a perfect blend of veteran and celebrated actors, including Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Farida Jalal.

The musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi has been presented by Zee Studios.

Talking about the film, Maheshwari revealed that "Love in Vietnam" bridges the gap between two beautiful cultures.

Speaking during the world premiere of the film at the 3rd edition of Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor said, ‘‘Love in Vietnam’ is a journey that touched my heart from the very beginning. To see how warmly it was received here at the world premiere is incredibly humbling. It’s a story that transcends borders, and I feel proud to represent a film that builds a bridge between two beautiful cultures”.

Kazmi added, “I’m truly overwhelmed by the love this film has received from the audience. As a musical, we were a bit anxious about how it would resonate with viewers outside India, but love is a universal emotion, and I believe that’s what connected everyone. The response from the media, critics, and the industry here in Vietnam has been deeply heartening”.

Produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, in collaboration with Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions, Mango Tree Entertainment & Samten Hills, "Love in Vietnam" is slated for a theatrical release on September 12, 2025.

