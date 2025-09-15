Shankar Mahadevan gives shout-out to Salim–Sulaiman and Ustad Zakir Hussain as ‘Shringaar’ lights up Times Square

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Veteran singer Shankar Mahadevan, on Monday, took to social media to share his joy as his track “Shringaar” lit up the billboards at New York’s iconic Times Square.

Filled with gratitude, the singer gave a special shout-out to Salim–Sulaiman for their collaboration and dedicated the musical tribute to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shankar posted a video of him from New York and captioned it as, “As I walk in New York and see Shringaar play here, I feel nothing but gratitude. A tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab, made with the brilliance of @salimsulaimanmusic and the words of @shraddhapandit I hope this song reaches your hearts, just as it has reached mine.”

In the video, Shankar could be heard saying, “Shringaar on the billboards at New York’s Times Square. That was an amazing surprise. So, I should sing two lines. Love you Salim–Sulaiman and of course, love you Zakir bhai.” Notably, Salim Merchant was quick to take note of the post and commented, “Yayyyy! Looking good @shankar.mahadevan bhai.” Shraddha Pandit commented, “Wow . This is so cool!! Shringaar ruling our hearts.”

In the clip, Shankar Mahadevan is also heard singing the song. For the unversed, “Shringaar (From Bhoomi 2025)” is a Hindi track released on September 1, 2025. Composed by Salim–Sulaiman with lyrics by Shraddha Pandit, the song is voiced by Shankar Mahadevan, Salim–Sulaiman, and Shraddha. Dedicated to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, it marks the second release from the Bhoomi 2025 album.

Speaking about the song, Shankar had earlier shared, “Shringaar’ is a tribute to someone who is our favourite to me, to Salim-Sulaiman, to the entire musical fraternity. This is a collective musical tribute we have given him. I am sure that when the song plays, he will be looking down on us from above, smiling, blessing us, and giving us all the good wishes he always did.”

