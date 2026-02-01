Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor reveals she spent her Saturday night in a mellow, musical mood, soaking in the emotions of the song ‘Jee Liya’, which she had on loop as she unwound over the weekend.

Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself vibing to the “Tu Yaa Main” song “Jee Liya” sung by Adarsh Gourav and Lothika Jha.

“Saturday night lights… with jee liya on loop,” Shanaya wrote as the caption.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

Talking about Shanaya, she made her debut with the romantic drama film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan”. Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, the film stars Vikrant Massey as a visually impaired musician and marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor as a theater artist.

Meanwhile, Adarsh is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as ‘My Name Is Khan’, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

He gained wider recognition with his role in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’, portraying Balram Menon, which showcased his ability to handle layered, contemporary characters. His international breakthrough came with ‘The White Tiger’, in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition. He has also acted in international productions, including ‘Extrapolations’, a series. Gourav is regarded for his grounded performances and consistent choice of character-driven roles.

