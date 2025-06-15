Shanaya Kapoor shares a glimpse from the first day of workshop for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor has officially begun preparations for her much-anticipated debut film, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’

Taking to social media, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the first day of her workshop, giving a sneak peek into her journey as she steps into the world of cinema. On Sunday, Shanaya posted a video on Instagram and captioned it, “First day of workshop for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.” In the clip, Kapoor is seen sitting on a couch with a mask on her face. Upon removing it, she screams with excitement.

Last week, the makers released the teaser from the upcoming film on social media. The teaser offered a glimpse into a delicate and emotional love story built on silence, music, and unspoken bonds. In less than a minute, it introduced the journey of a blind musician, played by Vikrant Massey, who crossed paths with a passionate theatre artiste, portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor. What began as a fleeting meeting gradually unfolded into a soulful connection, conveyed through quiet moments, exchanged glances, and a shared rhythm. The teaser ended on a poignant note with Massey’s character expressing, “Love is blind.”

Speaking about the film, Shanaya Kapoor, who plays a visually impaired girl in the movie, shared, “This film has been an incredibly emotional journey for me. Being on set with such an amazing director, Santosh sir, and a talented cast like Vikrant made it all the more special—their support and energy brought so much heart to the process.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant Massey. The upcoming romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of “Forensic.”

--IANS

ps/