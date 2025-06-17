Shanaya Kapoor says she’s ‘dreaming’ with her ‘eyes open’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Debutante Shanaya Kapoor has expressed her happiness and fulfillment as her dream of acting in films is finally coming true with her maiden film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan”.

Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot. In the image, the actress is seen standing behind the camera and looking at the shot she gave for the film.

For the caption, Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, wrote: “dreaming with my eyes open… #11thJuly.”

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant Massey. The upcoming romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of “Forensic.”

On June 15, Shanaya shared a glimpse from the first day of workshop for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’

Taking to social media, the debutante shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the first day of her workshop, giving a sneak-peek into her journey as she steps into the world of cinema.

She wrote: “First day of workshop for 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.” In the clip, Shanaya is seen sitting on a couch with a mask on her face. Upon removing it, she screams with excitement.

Last week, the makers released the teaser from the upcoming film on social media.In less than a minute, it introduced the journey of a blind musician, played by Vikrant Massey, who crossed paths with a passionate theatre artiste, portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor. The teaser ended on a poignant note with Massey’s character expressing, “Love is blind.”

--IANS

dc/