Shanaya Kapoor reveals how her parents played honest critics ahead of her big-screen debut

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor, who made her acting debut with “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” has opened up about how her parents—father Sanjay Kapoor and mother Maheep Kapoor—served as her most honest critics.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, when asked about how her parents reacted to her debut, she explained that her father has always been a very honest critic. During her preparation, whenever she shared videos of her practice with him, he gave her straightforward feedback—pointing out both the areas she needed to improve and the aspects she was doing well.

Shanaya shared, “I mean, more than being nervous, my dad is a very honest critic of mine. Whenever I was preparing or sharing any videos with him, he would always give me very honest feedback—pointing out what I needed to work on and what my strengths were. Even my mom, whenever she watches any of my work, tells me, ‘If this wasn’t working out, I would have told you. If this wasn’t good, I would have said so. And if it is good, I’ll tell you that too.’ They’ve always been very honest because they know this industry isn’t forgiving, and that I have to work really hard.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I feel very grateful and lucky that it has come my way. Now that it has, I have to make the most of it. I need to earn my place in this industry and win the audience’s acceptance. My parents understand that this will take time and a lot of hard work. That’s why, at home, they choose to be completely honest with me. As they always say, ‘If you’re not ready, we have to tell you.’ They’ve been brutally honest, even if it’s not always easy to hear—because that’s what I owe to this industry.”

Shanaya also shared her thoughts on the responsibility that comes with being an actor. She expressed, “You owe it to the audience. You owe it to the camera when you're in front of it. It's a blessing to be able to do something that will last forever. It’s a surreal and beautiful feeling. Sometimes, after a scene is cut, you realize that what you just did is captured forever—and that’s an overwhelming thought.”

She added that this is exactly why her parents have always been honest with her. “They had to be, and they have been—and for that, I’m truly grateful,” she said.

The star kid concluded by saying, “My parents have always been there for me and supported me.”

After hearing Shanaya, Vikrant Massey added, “It’s not just about being supportive through thick and thin—what’s equally important is speaking the truth when it matters. I’m sure, and I know a little about ma’am and sir, that if something isn’t right, they wouldn’t hesitate to say it for her betterment.”

He continued, “As actors, we’re often surrounded by yes-men. But having someone—especially at home—who truly cares, who holds up a mirror and tells you the truth to help you grow, is a huge blessing. And I believe that’s what real love is all about.”

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” directed by Santosh Singh, was released on July 11.

--IANS

ps/