Shamita Shetty tries partner workout, shares hilarious outcome: ‘My tiny feet gave up’

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty took to social media to share a fun glimpse of her latest partner workout challenge.

Highlighting the importance of trust and strength, the actress posted a candid video where she hilariously admits that while she trusted her partner, her “tiny feet” couldn’t quite hold on to the “giant shoulders.” Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Mohabbatein’ actress shared a video where she is seen performing a set of exercises with her gym partner.

For the caption, Shamita wrote, “Partner challenge! Trust plays a big hand when it comes to partner workouts/ challenges along with strength ofcourse. This time around I trusted but my tiny feet could not grip those giant shoulders swipe to see my version! #mondaymotivation #gymmotivation #workout #partnerchallenge #gymgirl.”

In one of the clips, the actress is seen doing a handstand with her partner’s legs on her shoulders. In another, she is holding a rope and stretching her legs, which are placed on her partner’s shoulders. Shamita Shetty often shares glimpses from her workout routine, giving a peek into her fitness journey.

Earlier, Shamita had dropped a video of her doing a cardio workout and captioned the post, “When cardio meets coordination Shuffle across, stack like a pro! Let’s see how many rounds you can survive.”

On the work front, Shamita Shetty, the younger sibling of actress Shilpa Shetty, made her acting debut in 2000 with romantic drama “Mohabbatein.” The film, helmed by Aditya Chopra and produced under Yash Raj Films featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai, along with debutants Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

She later made a memorable appearance in the popular dance number “Sharara Sharara” from the 2002 rom-com “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. Shamita was also featured in the song “Chori Pe Chori” in the romantic film “Saathiya,” directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam alongside Yash Chopra. The movie starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

Her filmography includes movies such as “Agnipankh,” “Wajahh: A Reason to Kill”, “Fareb,” “Zeher,” “Bewafaa,” and “Cash.” In addition to films, Shamita gained attention for her participation in reality shows like “Bigg Boss OTT 1” and “Bigg Boss 15.” Most recently, the 46-year-old actress appeared in the coming-of-age drama “The Tenant.”

