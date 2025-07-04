Shalmali Kholgade says her new track is her ode to 'quiet kind of love'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is known for songs like ‘Pareshaan’, ‘Balam Pichkari’, ‘Latt Lag Gayi’, has released her latest Hindi single ‘Way You Move’ on Friday. The singer said that the playful song is her hat-tip to a quiet form of love.

The song weaves warmth, nostalgia, and modern romance into a soundscape that feels both contemporary and timeless.

Talking about the track, Shalmali told IANS, “‘Way You Move’ is my ode to the quiet kind of love — the kind that catches you off guard in the most beautiful way. There’s something deeply moving about seeing a person be unapologetically themselves, completely immersed in their groove. The song is playful, tender, and deeply personal. It celebrates love not in grand declarations, but in glances, gestures, and the rhythm of just being with someone”.

The music video of the track features Kubbra Sait of ‘Sacred Games’ fame and actor Kunal Thakur. The music video unfolds like a cinematic love letter to a lesser-seen side of Indian weddings — intimate, authentic, and profoundly personal. It is set within a cozy, lived-in home, the visuals capture the rituals of a small wedding, highlighting moments of closeness, laughter, and raw emotion. From haldi-inspired scenes to dance-filled mehendi vibes, the video paints a portrait of love celebrated simply and joyfully with the people who matter most.

The music video is said to be subtly inspired by Shalmali’s own intimate lockdown wedding, and the story transcends personal experience, offering a universal tribute to love in its most grounded form.

“‘Way You Move’ celebrates the warmth of Indian weddings, but without the spectacle. It’s about the unfiltered emotions — the shared glances, the unsaid comfort, the dance in your living room. This Hindi version brings it even closer to our hearts, and I hope it reminds people of their own most beautiful, private moments”, the singer added.

‘Way You Move’ is yet another testament to Shalmali’s evolution as an artist — this time channeling the energy of an Indian bride, not in a grand palace, but in the quiet intimacy of home.

The Hindi version of ‘Way You Move’ is available to stream across all major platforms.

--IANS

aa/