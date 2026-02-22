Shalini Pandey on her independent journey in cinema: Everyone should pursue their dreams

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey opened up about her independent journey in the entertainment industry.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she said that everyone should pursue their dreams. The 'Dabba Cartel' actress added that she looks back on her decision to leave her home to become an actress with kind eyes.

Shalini was asked, "You have had an independent journey in cinema without any industry legacy. When you decided to leave your home to pursue your dreams, how do you look back at that phase of your life?"

To this, the 'Maharaj' actress told IANS, "I think that was the best decision of my life because I feel anyone who wants to do something should pursue their dreams. I believe if I had not pursued my dream and had done something else, I would not have been happy. So, I am glad that I made that decision. I always look back and see it with very kind eyes, and I am very grateful that I made myself go through that to be here."

Reflecting on making her space in the industry without any help, Shalini shared that it is very crucial to be patient and consistent when you are in your growth phase.

The 'Arjun Reddy' actress further stated that the industry has taught her to have self-belief.

Reiterating her belief that constancy is the key to growing in life, Shalini shared, "I think it is not about the industry, but in life as well, it takes a lot of patience and consistency when you are growing. So, I think that's life, and I believe this industry has taught me a lot, and it has taught me to be patient, it has also taught me to have self-belief, and all this has only gotten stronger with time. I do believe that consistency matters in your growth, and that is also my approach to life in general."

