Shakti Anand celebrates 21 years of togetherness with ‘forever best friend’ Sai Deodhar

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Television actor Shakti Anand penned a heartfelt note for his actress wife Sai Deodhar on their 21st marriage anniversary and said that she is still his “favourite co-star”.

Read More

Shakti took to Instagram, where he shared a reel featuring the precious moments the two have shared together.

“21 years with my forever best friend @saideodharofficial From wedding day to today—still my favorite co-star. Happy Anniversary to us! #ShaktiAnand #SaiDeodhar #21stAnniversary #ForeverLove#Partner,” Shakti wrote as the caption.

Shakti and Sai got married in 2005 and welcomed their daughter in 2011.

Shakti and his wife Sai Deodhar participated in the first season of the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye. In the serial Godh Bharaai, he performed as the character Shivam. The actor had worked in the daily soap called Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, SuperCops vs Supervillains, he was also seen as Shiv in the show Gangaa and as Emperor Balakumara in popular Tenali Rama.

Talking about Shakti, the actor received the offer to act in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while he was working as a medical examiner in Delhi. He played a blind boy in telefilm Nayan Jyoti.

He was last seen playing Amber Singh, in the show Channa Mereya. Since July 2025, he reprised his role of Advocate Hemant Virani in the spiritual sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

He is currently seen in the show Mahadev & Sons. It follows Mahadev, a man of principle, who runs a strict household as the head of his family. However, his children rebel, and a generational clash ensues.

Meanwhile, Sai is best known for portraying Flight Lieutenant Monica Singh Kochar in Saara Akaash, Ananya Sachdev Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, and Kasturi Singh in Udaan.

She was most last seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar.

--IANS

dc/