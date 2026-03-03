Shakira sets-up record for largest concert ever in Mexico City

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Shakira has set a new record after her recent live performance. The singer performed to more than 400,000 people at Mexico City’s Zocalo over the weekend, the largest crowd ever recorded at the iconic square.

The free event turned the capital into a full‑scale celebration as fans travelled from across the country to witness the star’s landmark performance. Giant screens were installed throughout the surrounding streets, with additional viewing areas at Alameda Central and the Monument to the Revolution to accommodate the enormous turnout, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Colombian artiste Beele joined Shakira onstage to debut their new collaboration Algo Tu, which is officially released on May 4. The crowd erupted for hits including Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and Don’t Bother, turning the Zocalo into one of the biggest dancefloors in the world.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the record‑setting show adds even more momentum to Shakira’s upcoming return to Rio de Janeiro, where she’ll headline the free Todo Mundo No Rio concert at Copacabana Beach on May 2. The performance is part of her ongoing global run, which continues into 2026 and spans her full catalogue of hits.

Her latest achievements follow a major accolade from Billboard, which recently confirmed her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour as the highest‑grossing Hispanic tour in history. The trek pulled in $421.6 million across 82 stadium dates in the US and Latin America, drawing more than 3.3 million fans. Capping off a landmark year, Shakira has also been named a 2026 nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, further cementing her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

--IANS

aa/