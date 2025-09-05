Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain turns 7, Mira Rajput says ‘you make every day a noisy seventh heaven’

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) As their son Zain turned seven on Friday, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput penned a note for her “cool beans” and said that he makes everyday a noisy seventh heaven.”

Mira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Zain sitting on the ground enjoying himself. He is seen smiling. Behind him, there is a soccer ball placed against his back, suggesting that he was either playing or about to play soccer.

For the caption, Mira wrote: “Cool beans, blue jeans and everything sweet. If you please Happy 7th to our Zain, you make every day a noisy seventh heaven. Time to kick up another storm!”

Mira and Shahid got married in Gurgaon in 2015. The two had met through the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It was in 2016, when Mira gave birth to their daughter Misha. Two years later the couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

In other news, Mira gave a glimpse from her holiday in Amalfi Coast in Italy. She shared a picture on your social media account and captioned it as, “Spend the day with me.”

Talking about Shahid, the actor recently wrapped up his next with Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid posted a black and white photo with Bhardwaj in which the actor and director duo can be seen discussing something behind the monitor.

Expressing his excitement, the actor wrote: "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done.”

“As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am …….."

Praising his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, Shahid wrote: "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with.”

“Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

Shahid and Vishal have previously delivered memorable hits such as "Kaminey" (2009), "Haider" (2014), and "Rangoon" (2017).

--IANS

dc/