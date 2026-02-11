Shahid Kapoor reveals he once etched his crush's name on his arm using a compass

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The latest episode of Netflix’s "The Great Indian Kapil Show" is going to be full of romance, nazakat, and non-stop nok-jhok as the team of the forthcoming romantic entertainer "O Romeo" - Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, and Director Vishal graced the set.

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma casually asked Shahid if, following his marriage to Mira Rajput, the DMs still find their way to him.

Reacting to this with a grin, he said, “Bachon ki mummy ko pata chal jaata hai yaar, (the mother of my children comes to know)”.

Shahid further recalled his first crush and revealed how he once wrote her name on his hand using a compass. However, it turned septic later, proving once and for all that love literally hurts.

When the leading lady Triptii was asked about her college love-letter era, she shared, “Likha kabhi nahi… par padha bohot saare, (I did not write any, but have read many)”.

Not sparing Avinash either, Kapil said to him, “career ke peeche bhaag rahe ho ya Triptii ke? (Are you running behind your career or Triptii?)”, leading to blushes and some light laughter.

Further adding to the Valentine drama, actor Kiku Sharda arrived on the set as the hyper-protective saas while Sunil Grover joined him as an overly emotional bahu, bringing some daily soap twist to romance.

Next, the stage suddenly turned into a TGIKS News Debate mode, with Sunil’s fiery avatar pulling the cast and Mastiverse crew into a hilarious prime-time love showdown.

Made under the direction of Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "O’Romeo" is believed to be inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

Along with Shahid, Triptii, and Avinash, the project will also feature Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles.

"O’Romeo" is slated for a theatrical release on February 13.

