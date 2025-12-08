Shahid Kapoor pranks Mira Rajput over ‘broken’ phone, then gushes over her beauty

Mumbai Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently shared a video of him teasing and poking fun at his wife Mira Rajput while she was gearing up for an ad shoot with Shahid.

The actor in the video was seen teasing Mira, who was seen visibly annoyed at a prank played by her husband. Throughout the video, the 'Kaminey' star was seen at his goofy best.

Shahid, as part of his prank, secretly placed a sticker on Mira’s luxury phone that created the illusion of a cracked screen. Naturally, when Mira noticed it, she panicked and was visibly upset. But before things could escalate, Shahid quickly confessed that it was just a prank, playfully admitting he was the culprit behind the mischief.

He was also seen telling the crew on set how beautiful his wife Mira is. The actor captioned the video as, “MADAM and me. #shootlife @mira.kapoor”

For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The late morning of July 07, 2015, was kept for their Gurudwara ceremony. Shahid and Mira were married through an arrangement set up by family and the spiritual guru that they both follow.

A few weeks ago, Mira had shared a picture of her wedding reception card from 10 years ago. Rajput, who seemed elated, took to her social media account in sharing the picture of her special card and captioned it as, “Look what I found,” with a star emoticon. The contents on the reception card read, “RSVP”.

We celebrate the beginning of their new life, Bela & Vikramaditya Rajput. Request the pleasure of your presence at the wedding reception of their daughter Mira & Shahid Tuesday, seventh of July, two thousand fifteen, seven to ten in the evening, Grand Ballroom, The Oberoi, Gurgaon.”

The card featured the names of Mira’s parents along with Shahid Kapoor’s parents, Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor and also stepmother Supriya Pathak. On account of their 10th wedding anniversary this year in July, Mira had shared a series of pictures documenting their chapters from the past 10 years of their union on her social media account.

She wrote, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one—my forever. You and I, we, us, and now.” The pictures featured some romantic moments of the couple and also Shahid spending time with their kids, Misha and Zain, in separate photos.

