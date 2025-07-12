Shahid Kapoor hilariously reveals what he’s a ‘fan’ of

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has hilariously revealed that he finds early morning flights “just the best.”

Shahid took to Instagram stories, where he shared a selfie picture. The image showed half of his face and the actor could be seen making a goofy expression.

“Such a fan of early morning flights.... Just the best....” he wrote as the caption.

Shahid did not reveal as to where and why he was travelling.

Shahid is prepping for his upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

In other news, the actor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrated 10 years of marital bliss on July 7.

Mira took to her Instagram shared a series of pictures documenting their chapters from the past 10 years of their union. The pictures include some heartwarming moments between the couple including parenthood.

She wrote in the caption, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one— my forever. You and I, we, us, and now”.

The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The late morning of July 07, 2015, was kept for their Gurudwara wedding and the afternoon was meant for their jaimala and Hindu wedding.

Earlier, Shahid showed his playful side as he enjoyed a fun-filled game of pickleball with Mira. Mira shared a lighthearted moment, capturing Shahid embracing his goofy side.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo featuring herself and Shahid.

The couple is seen relaxing after enjoying a game of pickleball. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “In a pickle”.

