Shah Rukh Khan thrilled as DDLJ becomes first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kajol are on cloud nine as they unveiled a new bronze statue in Leicester Square, celebrating their iconic roles from their cult classic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, on its 30th year.

An elated Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account in a joint post with Kajol, in sharing the pictures from the event and expressed his happiness and gratitude. “Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita! Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!, wrote SRK.

He added, “Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.” Calling all DDLJ lovers to visit the iconic statue in UK, SRK wrote, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… We would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ."

Marking the 30th year of Yash Raj Films’ historic blockbuster, the new bronze statue depicts central characters Raj & Simran in an iconic pose and celebrates the film’s everlasting impact on pop culture amongst South Asians worldwide. The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

For the uninitiated, DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who fall in love during a trip across Europe, marking the beginning of their love story on a train from King’s Cross station.

The location couldn’t be more apt, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths. Since its release in 1995, DDLJ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history, with even President Obama referencing DDLJ during an official visit to India.

–IANS

rd/