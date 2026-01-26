Shah Rukh Khan says 'Proud to be Indian' as he wishes everyone Happy Republic Day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his pride in calling himself an Indian as he wished everyone on the 77th Republic Day.

Read More

In his special Republic Day wish, SRK pointed out that our motherland teaches us that being diverse in our strength.

He penned on social media, "Proud to be Indian - our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all…(sic)."

As we celebrate another Republic Day, many who's who from the entertainment industry used social media to wish all.

Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan, Karthik Aaryan, and others marked the special day with heartfelt patriotic posts.

Now coming to Shah Rukh's professional commitments, his fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness him on the big screen yet again with "King".

On Saturday, SRK announced the release date of his next with Siddharth Anand.

He confirmed that "King" will “roar” in the theatres on December 24, 2026.

The announcement video opens with the bold title 'ROAR' set against a dramatic backdrop. This is followed by an impactful line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” pointing towards the film’s larger-than-life scale.

Shah Rukh Khan is charming his way into our hearts with his rugged look in a torn white shirt and face splashed with blood.

Sharing the release date for "King" with the netizens, he wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement”.

On Shah Rukh's 60th birthday in November last year, the makers of "King" shared the gripping title video from the much-anticipated drama.

The clip shows SRK as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad.

"100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’, Shah Rukh is heard saying.

--IANS

pm/