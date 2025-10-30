Shah Rukh Khan lays down two conditions to work under son Aryan Khan’s direction

Mumbai Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan held his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter).

During the Q&A session with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan was seen answering a lot of fan questions in his quintessential witty and sassy style. Answering to one such fan who questioned him, “Can we see your son directing you in a full-fledged movie?” #ASKSrk” Shah Rukh, in his witty style, replied, “If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums.”

Another fan was seen requesting SRK for the second part of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Bad***as of Bollywood. He fan wrote, “Sir, tell Aryan we need the second part of Bad***as of Bollywood.” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it.”

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, aired on OTT on the 18th of September and took the internet by storm. The web series made its way to fans’ hearts, and Aryan won a lot of appreciation from industry folks and audiences alike for his show. During the grand launch event held before the release of the web series, Aryan Khan went on to deliver his first-ever public speech and won fans with his honesty and wit.

One particular moment from the event that back then had gone viral reminded fans of SRK's humour and proved that Aryan had completely inherited his father's wit and humour. During the speech in front of the media, Aryan admitted that he was nervous and revealed that he had been preparing for three nights straight. Keeping it light, he joked about carrying a handwritten note just in case of a power cut and teleprompter glitch and even pulled out a torch, leaving his fans amused.

The highlight came when Aryan said, “Aur agar tabhi mujhse koi mistake ho jaye, to papa hai na (In case I still go wrong, my father is right here to help).” In the heartwarming moment, Shah Rukh Khan joined the fun by showing his back with a copy of Aryan's speech taped to it, ready to step in if needed.

The clip instantly went viral, with fans flooding social media with comments. As for the show, the preview of Ba****ds of Bollywood starred Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sehar Bamba, Manoj Bawa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Gautami Kapoor with cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh Created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan.

