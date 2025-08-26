Shagun Sharma recalls getting a compliment from her on-screen parents Smirti Irani & Amar Upadhyay

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Shagun Sharma, who is seen as Paridhi Virani in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2", recalled getting a compliment from her on-screen parents, Smirti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shagun was asked, "Do you have any funny or memorable moments while working with Smirti Irani and Amar Upadhyay?"

Speaking to IANS, she revealed that Smirti and Amar recently complimented her, saying that she is a very good actor, and with time, she has only become better. They added that Shagun seems to get more comfortable with every role she plays.

"Hearing such compliments from senior actors makes me feel really good. If they appreciate you, it means you must be doing something right," she shared.

Revealing what it was like performing in front of an actor like Smriti, Shagun said: "As an actor, my job is to perform, and I managed to do that. But in the beginning, there was hesitation—whether to hug in a scene or not, how comfortable it would be. If I look back at the first few episodes, I feel I could have done better. But now the comfort level is great, and I know I’d do those scenes much more naturally".

Talking about playing a negative role in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2", Shagun stated: "The biggest reason was that such a big show is making a comeback, and I was offered a character I had never played before. The role has so many layers of negativity that give me a chance to explore a lot. I felt it was the right time and the perfect opportunity to take it up."

When asked if she feels that old shows making a comeback will affect the popularity of new shows, she said that when old shows return, they bring a sense of nostalgia for viewers.

"However, new shows have freshness—you don’t know what to expect from them. Both have their own space and excitement. Nostalgia cannot take away the charm of a new story," Shagun concluded.

