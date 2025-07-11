Shabir Ahluwalia: Love will be ‘mushkil’ if you take it too seriously

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Popular television actor Shabir Ahluwalia has talked about love and said it will only be difficult if one takes it too seriously and expects too much.

Talking about love being difficult in context to his show “Ufff..Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”, Shabir, who is married to his ladylove Kanchi Kaul, told IANS: “I think love will be mushkil if you take it too seriously. Love is something that just blossoms. If you expect too much then I think it can get mushkil. If you just be and let be. I think it's just beautiful.”

What about the love between his character Yug and his on screen love interest Kairi?

“I think from Kairi’s point of view it's not that mushkil but to love Yug OMG. I wouldn’t if I was Kairi.”

Shabir made his acting debut in 1999 with “Hip Hip Hurray”. However, it was his acting prowess in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Kayamath.

From Purab to Aniket, Rishi Garewal, Saumil Dikshit, Vansh Malhotra, Omi, and Dutta Bhau, Shabir’s powerful portrayals of these characters remain etched in the audience’s minds even today

Will his character of Yug from Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" do the same?

“I am hopeful. But I really don’t know. It's a character that's not run of the will. It is something… He’s a guarded guy… Yug is very cynical about life and these are characters that you won't be very attracted to at first glance but that’s the beauty of the character…”

“If I can get them to like Yug then… I hope they do because it's a really layered character and I feel he’s the nicest and loveliest character I have played till date,” Shabir added.

--IANS

dc/