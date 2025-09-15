Shabana Azmi tags Tannishtha Chatterjee as ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ ahead of Busan Film Festival showcase

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood Veteran actress Shabana Azmi heaped praise on actress-director Tannishtha Chatterjee, who is heading to the prestigious Busan International Film Festival with her directorial venture titled Full Plate, which she completed while undergoing her cancer treatment.

Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing alongside her friends Tannishtha, Divya Dutta and Urmila Matondkar.

Showering praise on Tannishtha, Shabana wrote in the caption: “To Tiger Tan as she heads to Busan International Film Festival with her directorial venture which she completed during her cancer treatment. You rock of Gibraltar.”

Full Plate stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead role and will have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2025. The film also includes names such as Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra and Indraneil Sengupta.

On August 26, Tannishtha took to Instagram, where she mentioned the world premiere of Full Plate in Busan International of the film. She also shared a poster featuring Kirti wearing a burqa.

She had written in the caption section: “So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days. It’s easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it’s not and that humanity still exists. I don’t want this to sound like an award acceptance speech. So please forgive me if it does sound so. In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film.-Full Plate- which I wrote and directed.”

She revealed that she “got diagnosed right in the middle of the post production earlier this year.”

“Despite everything I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premier at the Busan International film Festival 2025. This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredible tough conditions under which we made this film.”

Tannishtha added: “Needless to say Indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us. Huge Thanks to Kirti, Sharib, Monica, Indraneil and my whole cast and crew… what can I even say…this one is for everyone. Thanks to my producers Ashutosh, Anup,,Mohan and Ketki for supporting this film. Thanks Shubha . I love you all.”

It was last month, when Tannishtha, who has showcased her acting prowess in film such as Parched and Angry Indian Godessess, revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer.

