Shabana Azmi shares glimpse of special moments with Vidya Balan and Konkona Sen Sharma

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actress Shabana Azmi today took to her social media account to share a beautiful picture of herself along with Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Konkana Sen Sharma.

She captioned the photo, “With my beautiful friends #konkonasensharma and #vidyabalan.” Vidya Balan and Konkona Sen share a close friendship with Shabana Azmi and are often seen spending quality time together during festivals and special occasions.

Shabana, Vidya and Konkana are touted as a few of the best actors in Bollywood. Their impeccable acting skills, choice of projects and strong personalities have made them highly inspirational and one of the finest women in the industry.

The three ladies share many commonalities – from being outspoken and upfront to being fearless and calling a spade a spade, the actresses are extremely strong.

For the uninitiated, Konkana and Shabana have worked together in the movie "15 Park Avenue", which was released in 2005. The movie also starred Waheeda Rehman, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Rahul Bose and Kanwaljeet Singh. The Konkana starter also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.

While Shabana and Vidya Balan are yet to share the screen, Balan has always expressed her love and admiration for Azmi.

On account of Shabana's 50 years in Bollywood in 2024, Vidya had expressed her emotions for Shabana in a video that was shared on Zoya Akhtar's production house social media page. She said, "Shabana Azmi has probably had the strongest influence on me as an actor. She was the first actor to make me realise that women could have a voice on screen.” "How can I possibly choose one favourite Shabana Azmi performance? Shabana Azmi has probably had the strongest influence on me as an actor.

She was the first actor to make me realise that women could have a voice on screen." She also referred to a powerful scene from Arth (1982), which won Shabana Azmi the National Award for Best Actress.

Vidya also cited two memorable scenes from Shabana Azmi's movie Masoom (1983). Vidya said, "I think sometimes when you watch a performance, you feel that, of course, these are beautiful lines, but that actor has brought a truth to it that very rarely do you see those kinds of moments in a performance. So that's my love for Shabana ji. No one likes her, truly."

—IANS

rd/