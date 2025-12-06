Shabana Azmi shares a heartwarming moment with Vikrant Massey

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared a heartwarming moment with Vikrant Massey on social media.

The picture that landed up in her phone gallery had Vikrant lovingly placing her hand on Shabana's shoulders as the two flaunted their infectious smile in front of the camera.

She wrote the caption, "Such a lovely moment with #Vikrant Massey captured turned up on my phone (sic)."

While Shabana looked her graceful self in a saree, Vikrant posed in a cream shirt, brown trousers, and a complementary tie.

On Wednesday, Shabana treated the netizens with a fun video of enjoying a gala time with her girl gang.

The besties Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Sandhya Mridul, Tanvi Azmi, and Shahana Goswami were seen dancing their hearts out at a party in the clip dropped by Shabana on her social media handle.

Although missing from the video, the veteran actress mentioned that it is never a dull moment when her girls are around.

“Never a dull moment when my Gurlz gang get together. Love you all, and thank you for enriching my life, and that goes for all the ones who are a part of this group but not in the photo," the caption on the video read.

The girls frequently meet for fun get-togethers like this. Even during Diwali this year, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutt, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, along with Shabana Azmi’s husband and veteran writer Javed Akhtar, came together for a small celebration.

Sharing a group selfie from the get-together on social media, Shabana penned, "Happy Diwali gathering of the Dher Saara Pyar gang to celebrate #Tiger Tan’s indomitable spirit and her glorious Busan award (sic)." She further added that "Urmila Matondkar and Sandhya Mridul, we missed you a lot (sic)."

"Anu, thank you for the finger-licking food and especially the Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. Javed has nicknamed it Tenco (Smiling Face with Open Hands Emoji) collaboration @jaduakhtar @tannishtha_c @tanviazmiofficial @diamirzaofficial @alifazal9 @balanvidya @therichachadha @konkona @shahanagoswami," the pic was captioned.

