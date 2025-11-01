Shabana Azmi flaunts her carefree side in a throwback video from her 2018 birthday

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi decided to share a fun video from her 2018 birthday celebration on social media.

Putting her reputation as a serious actor at risk, the video uploaded by Shabana showed her dancing her heart out with a flower pot on her head. All those in the clip were seen grooving to the peppy old track "Aaja Aaja Main Huin Pyar Tera" from the 1966 drama "Teesri Manzil".

Dropping the clip on her official Insta handle, Shabana shared, "This video popped up on my phone . It’s a throw back from my birthday 2018! There goes my reputation as a serious actor (Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes emojis) (sic)."

On Friday, the National Award-winner uploaded a photo on social media with her “do anmol ratan” - actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar and her nephew Sagar.

Taking to her IG, she posted a selfie with Farhan and her nephew as the three smiled at the camera.

“Mere do anmol ratan @faroutakhtar and my nephew #SagarArya (sic),” Shabana captioned the post.

For those who do not know, Shabana got hitched to the veteran writer and poet Javed Akhtar back in 1984. Javed was earlier married to Honey Irani, with whom he had two children - Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Prior to this, Shabana remembered late actor Satish Shah saying 'bichde sabhi baari baari'.

Dropping an old photo with Satish Shah from a get-together on social media, she penned, "This photo was taken a couple of years ago on Roopa Shaikh’s birthday . Last year we lost her to cancer and now #Satish Shah is gone . We were in college together and I used to keep bumping into him at common friends homes . Always full of beans , pulling a fast one and a jovial soul. Gone too soon . Farouque Shaikh and he were a team .. Bichde sabhi baari baari …(sic)."

Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 25.

--IANS

pm/