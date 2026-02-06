Shabana Azmi calls herself a Russell Crowe admirer: 'A Beautiful Mind continues to haunt me'

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi declared herself to be a Russell Crowe admirer through her latest social media post.

She shared a throwback picture with Crowe on her IG back from the time the Hollywood actor served as the Chairman of the jury, of which Shabana was also a part.

Shabana admitted that Crowe's 2001 American biographical drama "A Beautiful Mind" continues to haunt her to date.

Her post read, "Throwback picture . #Russell Crowe was Chairman of the jury in Australia of which I was a member.Memorable moment . I’m such an admirer of his work . #A Beautiful Mind continues to haunt me (sic)."

"A Beautiful Mind" narrates the journey of the mathematician John Nash, who won a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Crowe played the mathematician in the biographical drama.

Shabana is known to share such precious moments from the past with the netizens.

On Monday, Shabana uploaded an old picture with her screenwriter, lyricist, and poet husband Javed Akhtar on the Stories section of her Instagram.

The picture had the couple facing the camera with a smile on their faces.

While Shabana posed in a beautiful red saree, along with a traditional Himachali cap, Javed Akhtar accompanied her in a classic black kurta look.

She further added the "Home In My Heart" track by Oliver Max as the background score.

For those who do not know, Shabana and Javed Akhtar first met at Shabana's father's, the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi’s residence. At the time of their first meeting, Javed Akhtar was already married to his first wife, Honey Irani. Not just that, he also had two kids with her—Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

If the reports are to be believed, Shabana’s family was initially against their daughter entering into matrimony with Javed Akhtar; however, the couple ended up getting hitched in 1984.

