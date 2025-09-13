Shaan reveals the setlist for 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan is set to treat the audience with a special concert dedicated to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Ahead of the concert, the singer revealed his set list to IANS. Shaan is a huge admirer of the legendary singer, and shares his cultural roots with him.

The singer spoke with IANS at his office, and broke down the flow of the show in terms of its creative aspects.

He told IANS, “It’s a huge set list, there are over 70 songs parked for the show. Some songs only have the choruses. Some songs are mashups of each other. But the idea is to express, through his songs, a journey and an emotion of the individual sitting in the auditorium. There are some interactive things in it as well. I'm sure everyone who has bought a ticket is a fan of Kishore da. I've listened to all their songs. Even if I hum, they should know. But even then, we'll have a competition like this, like if I hum a tune, then listeners have to guess the song”.

He further mentioned, “So there are these kinds of small games. There's also a section on how relevant Kishore da's songs are today. So, this is the kind of playlist it is. The last section is ‘Dhamaal’, the last 30 minutes are all his dance songs. Songs he has sung for himself, like ‘Mere Mehboob’, ‘Jhumroo’, it has yodeling, all those things are there. So, it's a very, very interesting setlist”.

Presented by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan of NR Talent and Event Management, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se' is slated for September 19 at NMACC, Mumbai. Namrata and Rabbani's are Shaan's guru Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's family.

