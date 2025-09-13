Shaan reveals how he was misled into doing 'Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Along with delivering some memorable musical numbers, singer Shaan also tried his hand at acting with the 2014 release "Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya," co-starring Mika Singh.

During his appearance at "The Great Indian Kapil Show", host Kapil Sharma asked Shaan, "Shaan Bhai was acting always your dream or did someone lead you astray?"

To this, Shaan replied that he was indeed misled by Mika, saying that the script of the film was amazing when in reality they did not even have a script, and used to go with the flow on the set, taking each day as it comes.

"I was led astray, I was misled. Actually, I was on a holiday with my wife and kids, and when I came back, I got a call from Mika (Mika Singh) saying, "Bhai, let's do a movie together. The script is amazing. It will be a laughing ride." I assumed he's read the script and was prepared. Back then, Mika was very busy. I was relaxed because Mika was on board the project. "We've got two big stars like Anupam Kher and Asrani ji in it. Please join us." Mike told me," he revealed.

Shaan shared that he used to walk on the set in makeup and pass time doing unnecessary work till Mika arrived post 2: 00 PM, after which the actual shoot began.

The singer said, "The next day, I arrived at the shoot, only to find there was no script. Each morning, they'd figure out what scenes to shoot that day. Mika would never wake up before 2: 00 PM, and I'd wander around the set with my makeup on."

He added that the director would tell someone else which scenes to shoot and leave. Those scenes were never used in the film, as they were just killing time till Mika came on the set.

