Shaan: Both live singing and studio singing have their own charm

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan, who recently served a heady dose of nostalgia to the audience with a special concert dedicated to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, feels that both studio sessions and live singing contribute to a singer’s growth.

The singer spoke with IANS at his office prior to the concert, and broke down the nuances of live singing and studio sessions.

He told IANS, “Both have their own charm, and when you're creating a song, at that point, you know, you're actually singing for the first time. When the song comes out, in your voice, it's a huge responsibility. You sing it in a way that the song has longevity, that people will still listen to it 10, 15, 20 years from now, so, so that's a different kind of challenge, it has a different kind of fun. Well, of course, that's the thing about live singing, you only get one chance. You can't go back on what you're doing”.

He further mentioned, “And at the same time, connecting with your audience. You know, like in this show, we've done a lot of planning. During a live show, when you perform, some things will be liked by the audience so we extend those, while some things might not resonate as much, so we cut those a bit, because we have to connect with the audience. You can't lose that connection, not even for a second. It's all very well curated, well planned, which song will come after a particular song? What will be its scale? It's all planned to the T”.

Presented by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan of NR Talent and Event Management, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se' was held on September 19 in the BKC area of Mumbai.

