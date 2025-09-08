Send your profile only if you are six ft tall, fierce and mad about action movies, says Unni Mukundan

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Unni Mukundan, who is playing the lead in legendary filmmaker Joshiy's upcoming action film, has now put out a casting call for men, in which he has specified that among other things, those choosing to apply must be "mad about action movies".

Taking to his Instagram page to post the casting call for men, Unni Mukundan wrote, "Wanted Men: J x UM. If you are 6 ft tall, fierce, intense and mad about ACTION MOVIES, only then send your profile to WhatsApp: +91 7356888594 (Strictly no calls)."

For the unaware, the film that Unni Mukundan is currently working on is a high-octane action entertainer which is being produced jointly by Unni Mukundan's production house, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF), and Einstin Media.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buff ever since the makers made an official announcement.

The announcement was made on the birthday of director Joshiy, whose career spans decades and blockbusters that have shaped generations. Sources in the know claim that the film, which is temporarily being referred to as J X UM, will blend vintage scale with contemporary storytelling firepower.

Speaking about associating with director Joshiy, Unni Mukundan had remarked, “Associating with Joshiy sir is not just a dream come true, it’s an emotion, one that every actor who grew up watching his films can relate to. This collaboration is our tribute to his unmatched legacy and a chance to create something that blends the soul of classic Malayalam cinema with the pulse of today’s audience. At UMF, we believe in stories that leave a mark, and this film is one such landmark for me both personally and professionally.”

Unni Mukundan's production house, which has been riding high on the successes of the National Award-winning 'Meppadiyaan' and the 100-crore high octane action drama 'Marco', will be seeking to raise the bar even higher this time as it joins hands with a master craftsman whose films have defined the language of Malayalam commercial cinema.

Joining director Joshiy in this mission is writer-director Abhilash N. Chandran, known for his powerful character-driven scripts, including the acclaimed 'Porinju Mariam Jose' and 'King Of Kotha'.

Sources say that Unni Mukundan, who plays the lead, will be stepping into a never-before-seen, high-powered action avatar, tailor-made for the big screen and crafted to resonate with both loyal fans and new-age audiences.

Backing this cinematic spectacle is Einstin Media, a production house known for its bold choices and quality-driven projects. The production house most recently made waves with the critically acclaimed film 'Antony'. Its critically acclaimed ‘Purusha Pretham’ was celebrated for its dark humour, inventive storytelling, and bold narrative style.

