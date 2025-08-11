‘Sena – Guardians of the Nation’ trailer offers a glimpse of a soldier’s life as he battles personal conflicts

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Sena – Guardians of the Nation’ was unveiled on Monday. It offers a powerful glimpse into the life of those who choose duty over everything, even when it means putting their life on the line.

The series follows Kartik Sharma, a young man who leaves behind the promise of a lucrative career in California to wear the soldier’s uniform, a decision that puts him at odds with his father. The series consists of 5 episodes, and offers a glimpse into what it takes to clear the gruelling Armed Forces Academy selection exams.

After clearing the exams, Kartik finds himself posted in the tense, unpredictable terrain of Kashmir. But when he is captured by militants, what begins as a mission turns into a test of survival, trust, and reconciliation. The series has a non-linear structure. It stars Vikram Singh Chauhan alongside Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra and Funcho.

Talking about his character Kartik Sharma, Vikram Singh Chauhan shared, "Kartik is someone who walks away from his comfort, family, and everything familiar to chase something bigger – a sense of purpose. Portraying him was emotional and humbling because it reminded me that true courage isn’t loud, it’s quiet and relentless. What moved me the most was the eternal strength he carries, the kind you see in real soldiers who don’t speak much, but act when it matters. I truly hope this series sparks something in people, perhaps a pause, a tear, a sense of pride”.

The show also features real army veterans, including Former spy, sniper and National Security Guard commando, Lucky Bisht; Colonel Rajeev Bharwan (AKA Mumma Sir); Lt Col Kaushalendra Singh, SM; Lt Col Paishal Manocha; Col RK Sharma, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal (Gallantry) ⁠and Wing Commander Urvashi Rohilla, Indian Air Force.

Writer and Creator Anandeshwar Dwivedi, who also essays a pivotal role in the series, expressed, “Creating ‘Sena – Guardians of the Nation’, along with one of the most creative minds of the country, has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences of my journey so far. It’s not just a story about battles or men in uniform, it’s also about fathers and sons, pride and regret, and the emotional cost of duty. As a show runner I feel honoured to bring such a powerful story to life. I hope it moves viewers the way it moved us while making it”.

Produced by The Viral Fever, directed by Abhinav Anand, and written by Anandeshwar Dwivedi, ‘Sena – Guardians of the Nation’ is set to stream August 13, on Amazon MX Player.

