Selena Gomez’s throwback photo dump featuring Taylor Swift and 1st wedding dress fittings

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez is revisiting some of the happiest moments of her life. Selena, 33, recently shared a photodump of throwback images, including cuddly selfies with husband, Benny Blanco, 37.

The post also had behind-the-scenes of photoshoots and her partying with BFF, Taylor Swift, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One memorable image showed Gomez and Swift, 36, sharing red, white, and blue popsicles to celebrate the July 4, 2023. The ‘Only Murders In the Building’ actress also posted several images with her husband of five months, Blanco.

As per ‘People’, one happy photograph showed dancing at the pair’s September wedding, while another depicted Blanco taking a drink with his wife at his side. A third showed them scrolling their cell phones together on set.

Selena Gomez also included a beautiful black-and-white image of the first fitting of one of the looks from her nuptials in her Instagram Stories as well as a shot of her cuddled up under a blanket with her pooch, Daisy and Winnie.

The beauty entrepreneur made sure not to leave her beloved brand out of her photo dump, sharing an eye shadow tutorial as well as a snap of her with rare spelled out across her face in crystal stickers. Gomez’s photo dump follows her March. 3 appearance on the third episode of Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast, in which she made several sweet revelations about her relationship.

Sharing that she hoped she and the music producer would have four children, Gomez shared her surprising rationale behind the number and cited her hope of recreating the family dynamic of four siblings and their partners in the Diane Keaton holiday movie, ‘The Family Stone’.

The actress-singer also added that the character played by the late Keaton, who died at 79 in October 2025, reminded her of her "nana”.

During the podcast, Selena also called her "healthy" relationship with Blanco "one of the greatest things of life".

