Selena Gomez surprises fans with digital release of 'Stained' after 8 years

Washington: Selena Gomez left fans thrilled as she announced the release of her long-lost song 'Stained' after nearly eight years.

The track, which was recorded during the sessions for her 2015 album Revival, however, never made it onto an album and is now available for a limited time.

On Saturday, Gomez took to her Instagram to share the exciting news and also thanked her fans for keeping the song alive over the years.

"Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away, and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album. 'Stained' is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only. #Stained," read her Instagram post.

The song was leaked in 2016 but was never officially released--until now.

Gomez released her highly anticipated new album, 'I Said I Love You First' earlier this week. The album is a 15-track collection released under SMG Music, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records. It also marks her first full-length collaboration as a couple with her fiance Benny Blanco.

The couple, who confirmed their romance in December 2023, has always been open about their love story. Selena recently celebrated Blanco's 37th birthday on March 8.

The actor-singer posted an adorable message for him, writing, "I'm not sure what I did to deserve you, but damn am I glad you were born. Happy birthday, baby," as per People. According to the publication, they also revisited the restaurant where they had their first date and recreated the dish they ate, sharing the special moment with fans.

Meanwhile, the couple announced their engagement in December 2024, as per People. (ANI)