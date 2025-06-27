Selena Gomez: Had the biggest crush on Ice Cube

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez revealed to have a crush on rapper Ice Cube, when she was five.

Appearing on a new episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, the 32-year-old actress, who is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco, said: "Can I tell you my first one that I had a crush on, Ice Cube? I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, five."

Gomez subsequently said why she was so infatuated with the rapper.

She shared: "It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood."

Gomez actually listened to a lot of rap music during her younger years, and she was a huge fan of rapper Eminem at the time, too, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: "One of (my favourite rappers) was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him. My dad was a DJ so he would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited."

Gomez announced her engagement to Benny in December 2024, and she previously revealed that she feels "so excited" about the prospect of having children.

The singer said she would love to raise children with Benny one day.

She said on the Jay Shetty Podcast: "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore. I love making (children) laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it."

Gomez began her career as a child actress, appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends and emerged as a teen idol for her role in Wizards of Waverly Place.

She signed with Hollywood Records in 2008 and formed the band Selena Gomez & the Scene, which released three successful albums: Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain, and When the Sun Goes Down.

--IANS

dc/