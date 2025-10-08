Seema Sajdeh recreates Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman look at an event

Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) Fashion entrepreneur and reality television personality Seema Sajdeh turned heads as she recreated the iconic glamour of Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman for a themed event recently.

The actress shared a series of photos on her social media accounts wherein she was seen paying tribute to legendary actors Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman. She was dressed in a striking red sequin gown with a plunging neckline, accessorised with a bold red feather boa and a delicate silver headband. Sajdeh paid tribute to Bollywood's timeless divas.

Sharing the pictures on her social media accounts, she wrote, 'Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman loved them both.' Loved my outfit. Couldn't have survived without my heels. In one picture, Sajdeh poses solo in her red gown, focusing on the retro-inspired ensemble, when another frame captures her with friends at the event, highlighting the dramatic red and white theme.

As her friend and OTT personality Shalini Passi appears in a striking white feather gown beside her. A closer shot gives a detailed look at Seema's embellished heels, which she threaded in her capsule. Further images show Sajdeh sharing candid moments on the red carpet, smiling and striking playful poses, paying tribute to the flamboyant theme of the night.

The event, attended by several socialites, carried a vintage Bollywood separation, and Sajdeh's look stood out for its nod to the disco era of the 1970s and 80s.

In another picture, she was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan's wife and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan. For the uninitiated, Seema Sajdeh is the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and is also a mother of two sons.

She is widely known for her appearance in the OTT reality series "The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", where she featured in both season 1 and season 2. They gained attention for her unfettered presence on the show. Her rawness, emotional side, sense of humour and wit resonated strongly with the audience.

-IANS

rd/