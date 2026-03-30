Sayani Gupta unpacks what she is hard focused on, as a producer

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta, who has turned producer with her upcoming short film ‘Aasmani’, has shared what she is focussing on as a producer.

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After spending over a decade working across films and streaming, the actress says the shift towards production comes from a growing need to be more involved in storytelling from the ground up.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “It has been a long dream. I've been wanting to tell a certain kind of stories and the idea is to be able to create an enabling space for collaboration. We will go slowly but steadily, concentrating on one film at a time”.

She further mentioned, “For us the quality of writing, craft, storytelling will always take precedence, and for that to happen, the right kind of time, care and attention needs to be given to every project”.

‘Aasmani’ is the first production from Sayani Gupta Movies. It stars Revathy along with Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul, has been written, directed and produced by Sayani. While she has earlier co-produced projects like ‘Where the Winds Blow’ and ‘Upar Neeche’, and various short films like ‘Dear Men’ & Oscar qualifying ‘Shameless’, ‘Aasmani’ is her first full blown production.

Sayani spent over a year scouting locations across Maharashtra. Pune eventually became their base, given her connection to her alma mater, FTII. Handling both production and directing for the first time was a mammoth task.

Backed by Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts and One India Stories, the film brings together Executive Producers Nikkhil Advani, Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane.

Sayani also revealed that she is currently working on two international co-productions in different genres, further expanding her work as a producer.

--IANS

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