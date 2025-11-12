Sayani Gupta reveals why rat was her spirit animal in ‘Delhi Crime 3’

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta, who essays a negative character in the upcoming season of the International Emmy-winning show ‘Delhi Crime’, has spoken about the arc of her character in the show.

In the 3rd season of ‘Delhi Crime’, Sayani’s character is involved in human trafficking. She is the one who maintains the order in the human trafficking chain, and is the second in command to Huma Qureshi’s character of Badi didi.

Sayani spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai ahead of the release of the 3rd season, and said that her character perfectly exemplifies the phenomenon of an oppressed becoming an oppressor.

She told IANS, “My character of Kusum comes from a troubled background. Forget about morality, somewhere she idolizes Badi didi. She only lives for herself and nobody else. As a spirit animal, I always like working with any of my characters and finding, discovering the spirit animal. So, Kusum is a rat. She's a little mouse, not even a big one, who is very agile. She goes into little corners and little burrows where the other rats won't know that she exists. And she will have food already sort of stored away for a rainy day. She's really smart. But she's not evil. She doesn't have a bad heart. She's just trying to make the most of what she has”.

She further mentioned, “Even she doesn't know what she's going to do the next moment. She keeps switching and oscillating between the, and through the episodes. Sometimes the oppressed becomes the oppressor, and that is something which holds true for my character. She is the one who keeps all the girls in check. Many times, I felt bad for mishandling the girls who play the victim of trafficking. But, we developed a great camaraderie on the show, and we formed this little group of ours during the shoot. But I apologize to them”.

