Saumya Tandon professes love for ‘pani puri’: ‘Yeh pyaar na hoga kam’

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon has declared her undying love for India’s street food, pani puri, saying her affection for the tangy delight will never fade.

Saumya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a paper bowl with pani puri kept in it. She captioned it with the playful line, “‘pani puri… Yeh pyaar na hoga kam,” making it clear that her fondness for pani puri remains constant.

The actress was recently seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Talking about Saumya she took up modelling assignments early in her career and was the "Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up" in 2006.

She also appeared in the Afghan serial Khushi in 2008 as part of the international project, where she played the lead of an Afghan woman doctor.

She co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Shah Rukh Khan in 201. She has hosted Dance India Dance for 3 seasons. She co-hosted the Bournvita Quiz Contest, along with Derek O'Brien for three seasons.

In Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she played the role of Kareena's character's sister Roop.

In 2015, Tandon started playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She is also known as "gori mem" from the serial, due to her being referred to as the same in the show by Rohitashv Gour's character. In 2018, she hosted the second season of Entertainment Ki Raat.

