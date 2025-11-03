Satyadeep Mishra wishes wife Masaba Gupta on her birthday with an endearing video featuring their baby girl

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood designer Masaba Gupta turned a year older recently.

On account of her birthday, her husband and actor Satyadeep Mishra shared a beautiful video montage featuring the birthday girl, Masaba, and their daughter, Matara. He captioned it as, "As you can see, I could only find one pic without Matara in it for your birthday reel! Happy birthday, baby…. My birthday wish for you is that the coming year brings you lots of love... a lot less stress... and a tonne of free bandwidth to just be creative You totally crushed your most multi-hyphenated year yet... Love you, @masabagupta."

On account of Masaba's birthday, her mother and veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta had shared an extremely endearing video of herself indulging in playing with her granddaughter Matara. She captioned it as "Happy Birthday Matara ki mummy." In the video, Neena Gupta was seen lovingly teaching her little granddaughter Matara to chant Om. In the clip, the senior actress is seen sitting on the bed with her granddaughter, gently teaching her to chant Om, but the little one, who is no more to learn it, is seen constantly referring to her grandmother by her first name – Neena.

On November 2, Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday and was showered with love and warm wishes from friends across the film and fashion industry. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Panday took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to the designer-turned-actress.

Wishing the fashion designer, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a stylish image of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday, firecracker...stay fierce, stay warm and stay lovely... just the way you are...(red heart) Big Hug @masabagupta (sic).” For the uninitiated, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards.

Though the couple never married, Neena made the courageous decision to raise Masaba as a single mother in the 1980s, standing tall against societal judgement. Masaba ventured into acting with the semi-autobiographical series “Masaba Masaba”, in which she starred alongside Neena.

The designer tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2023, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Matara, in October 2024.

